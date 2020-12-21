Pre-order Leicester programme for Hodgson's exclusive address to supporters

Roy Hodgson has written a marathon address to the Crystal Palace fanbase in the club's matchday programme v Leicester City.

Across 10 pages, Hodgson writes directly to the Crystal Palace fanbase in his own words to reflect on one of football and the world’s toughest years and brighter times ahead.

The programme can be pre-ordered by clicking here and will later be available to buy in a digital format shortly before the Leicester City clash on December 28th.

In his message, Hodgson reveals his feelings when the league was first suspended, how the Palace squad made the last nine months bearable and what it means to be a Crystal Palace supporter - something he knows intricately.

Near the end of his address, Hodgson says: "As Crystal Palace supporters, you can be proud of having a team which hasn’t broken the bank but, because of its spirit and its attachment to a region, produces enough results to keep the football you want to see coming every year.