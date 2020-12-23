Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Club and Foundation deliver Christmas gifts to those in need

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. and Palace for Life Foundation delivered 350 Christmas goodie bags and toys to residents in temporary accommodation and children at Croydon University Hospital this week.

Distributed as part of The Palace Kitchen, the goodie bags included edible items such as mince pies and satsumas, as well as a Christmas card from Roy Hodgson.

Club News

Crystal Palace Foundation provides 5000th meal through Palace Kitchen

17 December 2020

The Palace manager said: “This Christmas will be very different for everyone, but for those families who are struggling or isolating in their homes, it will be particularly difficult.

“I’ve been immensely proud of The Palace Kitchen and the way our club has come together to support our community. Even if we can bring some small joy to children and families over Christmas, it is something that will make everybody at the club very happy.”

The parcels were delivered by project partner City Harvest to families housed by Croydon Council who have been made homeless or are waiting for permanent housing to become available at a time when the borough is facing extreme demand for services.

From April to October 2020, around 14,000 free school meal assessments were made by the Croydon Intervention Team, compared to just over 4,000 in the same period last year. During the same timeframe, more than 2,000 households were supported with emergency food or utilities.

Councillor Alisa Flemming, Croydon Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and learning and Palace for Life Trustee, said: “In our council-run temporary accommodation we look after a lot of people who would otherwise have nowhere else to stay, including many families.

Palace Kitchen Ward 09.jpg

"And while we also provide the care and welfare support for those in need, it’s things like these welcome gifts that often make the extra difference to people at Christmas. I believe that it’s the small things that are the greatest and in that spirit I offer a huge vote of thanks to Crystal Palace for yet another fantastic community project.”

One of the residents who received the food parcels added: “Thank you Crystal Palace F.C. for making us happy this Christmas.”

These deliveries were in addition to the 350 daily hot meals being cooked by chefs at Selhurst Park for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people experiencing homelessness this winter.

So far this month, more than 5,000 nutritious meals have been prepared, 20,000 in total this year, with a commitment to continue the project into January.

Support this incredible effort and donate to The Palace Kitchen by clicking here! 

Palace Kitchen banner December 2020.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Ward supports efforts at 'mind-blowing' Palace Kitchen

6 December 2020

Joel Ward visited the club's Palace Kitchen this week, helping to prepare and package 350 meals being delivered to those in need that day.

Read full article

Club News

Win a signed match shirt and support the Palace Kitchen NOW

27 November 2020

Every shirt worn by Crystal Palace players in their Premier League tie against Newcastle United are now up for auction, with proceeds going towards the Palace Kitchen Winter Appeal.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen to feed thousands in need this winter

26 November 2020

From December, Crystal Palace Football Club and Palace for Life Foundation are reopening The Palace Kitchen – the pioneering project that provides healthy and nutritious food to thousands of local...

Read full article

Club News

Palace chefs provide landmark 10,000th meal to locked-down south Londoners

22 June 2020

More than 10,000 nutritious meals have now been prepared by Crystal Palace F.C.'s chefs and delivered to those in need across south London during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Tough tackling, penalty protests and packed stands: Palace's first league meeting with Brighton 100 years on

18 Hours ago

On Christmas Day 100 years ago, one of English football’s most notable rivalries began in earnest, as Crystal Palace faced Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time in the Football League.

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson answers YOUR questions!

22 December 2020

What is the manager's favourite win at Palace? Who was his best leader? How does he create a gameplan for each and every game?

Read full article

Club News

Concussion substitutes and squad size announcement from Premier League

17 December 2020

The Premier League has released the below statement, republished verbatim below.

Read full article

Club News

5,000 meals prepared at The Palace Kitchen - project extended into the new year

17 December 2020

The Palace Kitchen has this week prepared its 5,000th meal since it reopened at the start of December, providing nutritious food for people in need across south London.

Read full article

View more