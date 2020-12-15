Skip to site footer
Join us for a virtual Down Memory Lane with Geoff Thomas and Nicky Chatterton

5 Hours ago

Following on from recent successful virtual events hosted at Selhurst Park, we can confirm our next trip Down Memory Lane will be on Thursday 17th December at 2pm.

Attendees are invited to join us virtually through Zoom with tickets for the event free.

Joining Club Historian Ian King will be former Palace players Geoff Thomas and Nicky Chatterton.

As with previous events the two former Eagles will discuss their careers in red and blue, followed by a chance for you to put your questions to the players live on the broadcast. This is in addition to the opportunity to hear the various stories from Club Historian King.

The event is a great opportunity to meet up with fellow Palace fans, albeit virtually, and put your questions to two of our former players as we go back in time to remember some of the great memories of watching Palace over the years.

Tickets for the event are free, however any donation made to the Palace Kitchen which is helping feed south Londoners most in need this Christmas would be greatly appreciated. The event is being run as part of the ongoing FA ‘Heads Up’ campaign in partnership with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) which aims to increase the conversation around mental health.

Get your ticket for the event here. You will then be sent a link to the Zoom call in the 24 hours leading up to the event.

