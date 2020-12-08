Palace v Spurs: Key ticketing information

Crystal Palace's home match with Tottenham Hotspur (13th December at 14:15) will see Selhurst Park house supporters for the first time since March.

Please see the below for all information regarding tickets.

Ticketing information

Season Ticket holders who are eligible to apply for tickets will have received an email from the CPFC Box Office on Sunday 6 th December

Those supporters have until 23:59 on Tuesday 8 th December to accept or reject their ticket on their online ticketing account

After this, tickets rejected or not accepted online will be automatically added to a waiting list for other Season Ticket holders to apply for

The CPFC v Spurs waiting list is now open until 10am Thursday 10th December for all other Season Ticket holders to apply for. Successful applicants will be contacted via email on Thursday 10th December

All supporters attending the game who have accepted a ticket are required to complete a health questionnaire within 72 hours of the fixture, which will be sent to ticket holders via email. This must be completed in order to receive all tickets. Any supporters who have not completed the questionnaire will not be sent their ticket.

Useful info and FAQs

