Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Palace v Spurs: Key ticketing information

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace's home match with Tottenham Hotspur (13th December at 14:15) will see Selhurst Park house supporters for the first time since March.

Please see the below for all information regarding tickets.

Ticketing information

  • Season Ticket holders who are eligible to apply for tickets will have received an email from the CPFC Box Office on Sunday 6th December
  • Those supporters have until 23:59 on Tuesday 8th December to accept or reject their ticket on their online ticketing account
  • After this, tickets rejected or not accepted online will be automatically added to a waiting list for other Season Ticket holders to apply for
  • The CPFC v Spurs waiting list is now open until 10am Thursday 10th December for all other Season Ticket holders to apply for. Successful applicants will be contacted via email on Thursday 10th December
  • All supporters attending the game who have accepted a ticket are required to complete a health questionnaire within 72 hours of the fixture, which will be sent to ticket holders via email. This must be completed in order to receive all tickets. Any supporters who have not completed the questionnaire will not be sent their ticket.

Useful info and FAQs

READ NEXT: Pre-order your Spurs programme now and hear from Cahill on Ibrahimović

Programme-Web-Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Ticket News

Tottenham Hotspur: Waiting list information

3 Hours ago

We are really excited to be welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for the Tottenham Hotspur fixture this Sunday.

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order your Spurs programme now and hear from Cahill on Ibrahimović

10 Hours ago

With fans slowly returning to Selhurst Park, starting with the game v Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, matchday routines can gradually recommence.

Read full article

Club News

Update: Kenny Sansom

22 Hours ago

The family of Kenny Sansom wish to update Crystal Palace supporters on Kenny’s health, following reports earlier this year that he was hospitalised.

Read full article

Memberships

Join Crystal Palace Junior Members' DIGITAL Christmas Party

22 Hours ago

Calling on Junior Members, get Thursday 10th or Friday 11th December in your red and blue diaries, because Father Christmas has a surprise for you all.

Read full article

View more