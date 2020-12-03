Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Foundation

Eze's iconic shirt back up for grabs thanks to generous donor

1 Hour ago

For just £5, Crystal Palace supporters can stand a chance of winning the matchworn shirt from Eberechi Eze that he wore during Palace’s 4-1 victory over Leeds United.

The one-of-a-kind shirt bearing an embroidered poppy is being raffled off after it was returned to the club by Geoff Warren, CEO of Armatus Risks Security Solutions, who won the shirt in the club’s auction for the Royal British Legion, after bidding £2,500.

Club News

Joel Ward visits Palace Kitchen with Palace for Life Foundation

1 Hour ago

Geoff said: “I don’t feel this shirt should retire from fundraising and would like it to earn more money. 

"To that end I would very much like to re-auction the shirt with proceeds going to the Palace Kitchen to enable those struggling and in need to receive nutritious hot meals during December.

“This shirt has already raised a good chunk of cash for charity but I really want it to make more and what better cause at Christmas than the Palace Kitchen.”

Fulfilling Geoff’s wishes, we are delighted to place the shirt into the prize pot of the Palace for Life Foundation’s Super Draw which will be drawn during the Palace v Liverpool match on 19 December.

To be in with the chance to win the England youth international’s shirt, along with a cash jackpot of £1,500 or a video message from a Palace player, sign up to play the Super Draw here.

For the remainder of the year Super Draw proceeds are directly supporting the Palace Kitchen, Crystal Palace and Palace for Life Foundation’s project that provides healthy and nutritious food to thousands of local people in need.

T&Cs apply, players must be 16+.

Superdraw banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Ward supports efforts at 'mind-blowing' Palace Kitchen

1 Hour ago

Joel Ward visited the club's Palace Kitchen this week, helping to prepare and package 350 meals being delivered to those in need that day.

Read full article

Foundation

Ferguson: “... this will make me stronger through the rest of my career”

10 November 2020

Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson told children at a local primary school that hard work and preparation are essential to achieving your goals in life.

Read full article

Foundation

Mitchell inspires young south Londoners with Palace for Life call

5 November 2020

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell met children at a Palace for Life Foundation holiday camp, appearing via video link after training to answer their questions and hear how they had been spending...

Read full article

Foundation

Time remaining to support Palace for Life following Marathon March

20 October 2020

Eddie Izzard took part in a marathon-length walk alongside former Crystal Palace F.C. players Mark Bright and Shaun Derry and 130 Palace fans to help raise more than £60,000 for the club’s official...

Read full article

View more