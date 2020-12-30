Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

How does the January transfer window work and when is the deadline?

4 Hours ago

As the new year arrives, so too does the January transfer window – and we’ve got all the key information you need to know below.

When does the window open?

The transfer window will open on January 2nd for Premier League and EFL clubs. This is the same date as in Germany and France, but in Italy and Spain the window opens on January 4th.

When does the window close?

The window will close on February 1st at 23:00 GMT.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

How will the UK’s departure from the European Union affect the transfer window?

After December 31st 2020, Premier League clubs can no longer sign players freely from the EU as the UK will no longer have access to the Union’s single market of free movement of labour.   

Players from EU countries signed during in January will have to go through the same protocols as those players from outside the EU have done until now. More details on the rule changes can be found here.

How did Palace get on in the summer?

Palace made five first-team signings in the summer. Jack Butland and Nathan Ferguson arrived in defence, while Nathaniel Clyne completed his return to south London. In attack, the Eagles added Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers, as well as bringing in Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan.

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace's 2020 - best wins, community work and players' achievements

Kit banner Eze 20-21 .jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

How an unbeaten December launched Palace’s top-flight history 60 years ago this season

14 Hours ago

Usually described as one of the most important months of the season, December can make or break a side’s campaign. And as the Crystal Palace team of 1960/61 found out, an unbeaten December can even...

Read full article

First Team

Vote for Palace's W88 POTM for December now

29 December 2020

Crystal Palace played six matches across December, starting the month brightly with a win and two well-earned draws and then responding to frustrating results to finish with a point.

Read full article

Memberships

Win Guaita's shirt from penalty-saving Leicester clash

29 December 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win match worn shirts from Palace games, and now you can get your hands on the shirt Vicente Guaita saved a penalty in...

Read full article

First Team

Mitchell narrowly edges Guaita for award on return v Leicester

29 December 2020

Crystal Palace supporters voted Tyrick Mitchell as their eToro Man of the Match for the Eagles' well-earned point against Leicester City.

Read full article

View more