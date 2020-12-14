Paying respect to Gérard Houllier

We are deeply saddened to learn of Gérard Houllier’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and many friends within football.

Manager Roy Hodgson said: “It was with enormous sadness that I learned today of the death of my very close friend of over 30 years, Gérard Houllier. Over those years we spent many happy days and hours together and the news of his death has come as a huge shock to me, along with I’m sure all those that knew and loved him in the football world. We will all miss him greatly.”