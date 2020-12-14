Skip to site footer
Paying respect to Gérard Houllier

4 Hours ago

We are deeply saddened to learn of Gérard Houllier’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and many friends within football.

Manager Roy Hodgson said: “It was with enormous sadness that I learned today of the death of my very close friend of over 30 years, Gérard Houllier.  Over those years we spent many happy days and hours together and the news of his death has come as a huge shock to me, along with I’m sure all those that knew and loved him in the football world. We will all miss him greatly.”


Deadline for Palace Club Shop Christmas delivery fast approaching

6 Hours ago

The deadline for delivery in time for Christmas is fast approaching, meaning the Palace Club Shop can only ensure your festive gifts land on the doormat before the big day for a short while.

Cahill backs 'important' Rainbow Laces campaign

13 December 2020

Gary Cahill says he backs Palace’s support of the Rainbow Laces campaign, as football continues to raise awareness of LGBT people in sport.

Revealing every change and COVID precaution at Selhurst as fans return

12 December 2020

Crystal Palace have had time to prepare Selhurst Park for the fans’ return, having not housed a single supporter since 7th March this year.

Top Crystal Palace gifts for everyone this Christmas

12 December 2020

Christmas is fast approaching and that seemingly endless list of presents isn't getting any shorter.

