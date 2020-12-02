Important Season Ticket holder information

An announcement will be made on Thursday, 3rd December about ticket allocations for our next home match against Tottenham Hotspur on 13th December.

We will be communicating directly with fans via email regarding upcoming home fixtures, so it is extremely important that all supporters’ contact details are accurate and up to date on the online ticketing system.

In order to do so, please ensure you have the following set-up on your account:

A valid email address listed on your account that you can access An online ticketing account set up and linked where you can manage your tickets

- View instructions on how to create your account here, and how to link it to your ticketing account here A mobile number

To ensure you receive emails :

Please check if you do receive our emails; you may need to check your spam folders. If our emails are in your spam, please mark them as safe / move them to your inbox If you do not receive our emails, you may be unsubscribed. Please fill in your details here to resubscribe Ensure your account preferences are correct and have the ticketing option ticked – check your preferences here

READ NEXT: Palace's December fixture details and TV selections confirmed