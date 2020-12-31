Meet the Academy's Iraq international captain, Cardo Siddik

“I go on my Instagram and see loads of huge Iraqi media outlets mentioning me,” the 18-year-old says, reflecting on his recent spell with Iraq Under-19s.

“The Iraqi Football Federation got in contact with my dad, and after that they sent an official letter to Crystal Palace asking for my release.”

It’s fitting the IFF got in touch with Siddik’s dad, for it was in his early years in Hanwell, Ealing, where the defender’s parents saw his “footballing ability could be improved and get to a stage where [he] could potentially push on to do great things.”

Siddik progressed quickly from Hanwell to LNER where he stayed and captained the Wembley based side for “seven years or so.” It was here that an array of trials and his path to Crystal Palace began.

“I did the trial with the academy and they didn’t want me there,” Siddik says as he describes his first trial with Watford. After Watford came QPR. “I wasn’t doing well, I was struggling for confidence... and funnily enough I was kicked out with a boy who is now my closest friend.”

Brentford followed shortly after, but their academy folded, and then came another unsuccessful trial at Barnet. Such a string of hurdles is tough for anyone, let alone a teenager.