Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Clyne praises Palace fans after Spurs draw

2 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne praised the Crystal Palace supporters as they made their long-awaited return to Selhurst Park for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

The fans provided the team with significant vocal support throughout, and Clyne told Palace TV after the game how important it was.

“It’s great to have the fans back supporting us, like the 12th man. Even though there were only a few of them here today, it was great to have them here and hopefully it continues.”

First Team

Reaction as fans return to Selhurst Park for Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

7 Hours ago

Speaking after Jeffrey Schlupp’s late equaliser rescued a deserved point for Palace, Clyne praised the team’s resilience: “We started off really well, controlled the game and we created the better chances in the game. We were disappointed to go a goal behind but it didn’t change anything.

“I think we worked hard to maintain our pressure and it was good to get a goal in the end – we possibly could have got the win.”

Palace looked a threat from set-pieces all afternoon, with Christian Benteke and Schlupp going close before the equaliser. Clyne was pleased with the problems they caused the Spurs defence: “It’s a great delivery from Eb [Eberechi Eze] and loads of the lads are in there challenging for the ball and being a great threat from set-pieces, so it’s good to have the opportunity to score from a set-piece.”

As for his own performance, Clyne saw it as another step in settling in to his second spell at Selhurst Park.

“I feel like I’m improving game by game. I feel like I’m getting fitter. I’m gelling well with the team and how we’re playing.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to playing as many games as I can.”

READ NEXT: Report - Relentless Palace fight earns deserved point v Spurs

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson discusses 'true class' of Vicente Guaita

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was more than happy to praise goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after a sensational performance for Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur, describing the shot stopper as "excellent."

Read full article

First Team

Guaita talks through sensational goalkeeping v Spurs

4 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita enjoyed one of the games of his Crystal Palace career against Tottenham Hotspur, pulling off a string of sensational saves to ensure Palace earned a point from the afternoon.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Relentless Palace fight earns deserved point v Spurs

4 Hours ago

Supporters made their long-awaited return to Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace hosted Tottenham Hotspur and the sound of chanting finally rippled across SE25 once more.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Spurs clash

4 Hours ago

Each and every Crystal Palace player excelled themselves against Tottenham Hotspur as supporters made their return to Selhurst; fighting back to earn a point against the league-leading Lilywhites.

Read full article

View more