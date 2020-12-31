Former Palace winger Ray Colfar dies aged 85

Crystal Palace are sad to announce the passing of our former player Ray Colfar at the age of 85, in the days leading up to Christmas.

Ray joined from Sutton United in November 1958 and stayed with the club until the summer of 1961. Usually found in the outside left position, he made his debut in a 4-1 home victory over Darlington the same month.

In the following season he scored twice in each of the 8-1 and 9-0 victories over Watford and Barrow, making five appearances (out of his total of 44) in the promotion season of 1960-61.

Ray then joined Cambridge United and Oxford United before moving back to non-league.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.