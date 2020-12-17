Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Concussion substitutes and squad size announcement from Premier League

Just now

The Premier League has released the below statement, republished verbatim below.

Club News

Crystal Palace's best last-minute moments - including Stockport and Hillsborough

2 Hours ago

Premier League Shareholders today met for the final time this year to discuss a number of topics.

With player welfare the Premier League’s priority, clubs agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions following approval of the trial by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) yesterday.

The trial is a result of the IFAB’s consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion.

The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number. The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.

The League will now apply for permission from the IFAB, via The FA, to take part in the trial which could be implemented as early as January 2021. The League’s Medical Working Group will meet on Friday [18th] to further consider the protocols and their implementation following the publication of guidance by IFAB and FIFA.

Shareholders also approved an amendment to Premier League rules to increase the number of substitutes a club may include in its team sheet from seven to nine, from Match Round 14 in Season 2020/21 only.

READ NEXT: Deadline for Palace Club Shop Christmas delivery TODAY

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Palace v Liverpool full match details and how to watch on TV

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome champions Liverpool to Selhurst Park on Saturday 19th December, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Find out which forward wins eToro Man of the Match v West Ham

2 Hours ago

A third goal in as many games saw Christian Benteke scoop the eToro Man of the Match award in Wednesday night's draw against West Ham United.

Read full article

Club News

Last minute Palace: Top dying-seconds moments in Eagles' history

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace supporters have just a few hours remaining to finish the year's most significant task: their Christmas shopping.

Read full article

Club News

5,000 meals prepared at The Palace Kitchen - project extended into the new year

3 Hours ago

The Palace Kitchen has this week prepared its 5,000th meal since it reopened at the start of December, providing nutritious food for people in need across south London.

Read full article

View more