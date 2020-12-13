Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

'Different gravy!' - fans react to Selhurst Park return

4 Hours ago

The atmosphere is building as Palace welcome fans back to Selhurst Park for the first time in nine months.

“It’s been so long to be away” said one. “You do still feel in touch with the club without being here but it’s different gravy actually going to the game.

“The roar when the players come out is going to be big. We’ll be singing – it’s what we’ve been waiting for!”

Nine-year-old Ollie is at the game with his dad, who’s been coming to Palace for 25 years. “It’s been a long break – it’ll be weird to be back! We’ll be singing.”

“We’re not getting any younger,” said another, back at Selhurst with his father. “Dad should be sitting indoors watching TV at his age but he’s here in the rain – we’ve just missed watching football live!

“Our family is generations of Palace fans, right back to the days of The Nest. We’ve been coming for 115 years!”

Clearly, the fans are keen to make themselves heard.

As one put it: “I think people underestimate the power of 2,000 fans – I think 2,000 people definitely make a difference for the players. You saw the Everton fans yesterday probably helped them beat Chelsea, so who knows what we can do today?”

Ollie is predicting a Christian Benteke winner today – let’s hope he’s right!

READ NEXT: Parish - Welcome back, finally

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hodgson discusses 'true class' of Vicente Guaita

Just now

Roy Hodgson was more than happy to praise goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after a sensational performance for Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur, describing the shot stopper as "excellent."

Read full article

First Team

Guaita talks through sensational goalkeeping v Spurs

1 Hour ago

Vicente Guaita enjoyed one of the games of his Crystal Palace career against Tottenham Hotspur, pulling off a string of sensational saves to ensure Palace earned a point from the afternoon.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Spurs clash

1 Hour ago

Each and every Crystal Palace player excelled themselves against Tottenham Hotspur as supporters made their return to Selhurst; fighting back to earn a point against the league-leading Lilywhites.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson outlines preparations pre-Spurs and addresses returning fans

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson discussed Crystal Palace's clash with top of the table Tottenham Hotspur against the backdrop of a smattering of Palace fans on the Selhurst terraces.

Read full article

View more