Revealing every change and COVID precaution at Selhurst before fans return

Crystal Palace have had time to prepare Selhurst Park for the fans’ return, having not housed a single supporter since 7th March this year.

That means, as with every break, a lot has been achieved across the stadium to improve your experience and the ground as a whole.

Before Selhurst opens its doors again for Palace’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur, the club’s Director of Operations, Sharon Lacey, explains every change to the stadium.

We’ve also listed every precaution against the spread of COVID-19 below, and ask that supporters follow each closely when required.

COVID-19 measures

“Regarding the COVID side of things, we have hand sanitisers every 10 metres in the stadium. You will never be further than five metres from a hand sanitiser station.

“We’ve devised ways of having floor markings to keep it a one-way flow and we have signage across the stadium indoors for facemasks, PPA bins and that sort of thing.”

The managers’ room

“The managers’ room has been moved around. We have to separate everyone by two metres and the managers’ room was tiny, with no natural light.

“With the away team changing rooms moving to portacabins outside, we’ve reconfigured the managers’ room so it’s bigger and Roy can have meetings with players or anything else he needs in there.”

The changing rooms

“The medical room is now bigger so they can fit an extra bed and more storage cabinets in.

“We’ve extended the showers so we can get more people social distancing and kitted out a temporary extension to the dressing room so they’ve got a proper space that allows for social distancing.

“The away dressing room is staying as it is now with the portacabins, hopefully. We wanted to move them off-site because the dressing rooms were so tight. Both teams now have much more space.”

Signage and stadium artwork

“We’ve obviously got a new sponsor so that signage has all gone up around the stadium. It looks really fresh and great.

“The famous Croydon Advertiser sign that’s been up there in the Main Stand the whole time I have - 10 years - and isn’t a sponsor sign, we took that down and there were four signs underneath it!

“We’re doing a complete signage overhaul after finding random signs everywhere! We’re re-doing them as a whole, updating them and giving the place a facelift. That’s an ongoing process.

“Furthermore, additional touches around the ground will be noticed like covering ceiling voids, upgrading LED lights, re-fitting the accessible ramp and platform and adding new wrapping around the portacabins.

“Supporters at the front of the Holmesdale will be glad to know we’ve also addressed the front gutter to prevent any leaks. We addressed the back of the stand last season, but working on a 45-metre roof is no small task.”

Selhurst’s 5,000+ steps

“A lot of people won’t notice this but we have to have noses on the steps and the paint has to be anti-slip. It seems like such a boring thing but we have 5,000-odd steps at Selhurst and every season we have to repaint them.

“Over the years, people have just repainted and repainted. We’re currently burning off the old paint and starting again. Stripping it right back, chipping it away and then painting it a couple of times to give it a uniform look.

“We also purchased step noses and it looks so smart. We’re in the process of making all the steps level, too. Someone will notice it, but not everyone!”

What happens to the behind closed doors seat coverings?

“We’ll keep them and maybe use them when we have friendlies and things like that. They look fantastic but we can’t use them with all fans back. For an event using two stands, like the Spurs game, we’ll keep the other stands covered.”

What next?

“We are always working to improve Selhurst Park. It’s a lengthy process on a large, historic stadium but we are constantly making changes across the ground.

“Each development is an ongoing process and we work stand by stand, with toilets being our next priority. We appreciate things take time and have to be completed in a staggered way, but slowly and surely we’re getting there. I’m immensely proud of the progress that’s already been made.”

COVID-19 precautions

Pre-match

All attending supporters must complete a health questionnaire within 72 hours of the fixture. Tickets will not be released until the questionnaire is complete by each supporter. The questionnaire will be sent to attending Season Ticket holders via email

Tickets are to be printed at home. No reprints will be available at the stadium. Your Season Ticket card will not work for entry

The early kick-off (Southampton v Sheffield United) will be available on the main stadium screen

Concourse TVs will be off throughout the stadium, so no early or late kick-offs will be shown, or highlights of the Palace v Spurs game

Arrival

We will be operating staggered arrival times around the stadium. Your time will be shown on your print at home ticket

Temperature checks will be taken upon entry. Supporters showing a higher temperature will be required to return 10 minutes later to be re-checked. Supporters showing repeat high temperatures will be turned away, and advised to return home

Supporters will require the NHS Track and Trace app on their phone

Programme sellers will be around the stadium with card machines available

In the stadium

Facemasks must be worn at all times (except when eating/drinking)

- Note: Snoods and scarves do not meet the Premier League guidelines and are not deemed suitable

We have a 'keep left' policy and you will see directional signage throughout the stadium. Please follow this to ensure social distancing is maintained

Social distancing in place

No bags larger than a size of A4 paper will be allowed into the ground, and we are unable to store items larger than this for supporters

Food and drink outlets will be open in the Fanzone and in concourses, however no alcohol will be on sale

Additional hand sanitiser stations will be available throughout the stadium and fans are reminded to wash their hand thoroughly

Please do not throw the ball onto the pitch

No standing or leaving your seat

Departure

To reduce congestion and social distancing, we may stagger departure through the stadium. Please ensure you follow in stadium and security announcements and screen messaging

We greatly look forward to welcoming you back.

For a full list of FAQs on returning to Selhurst Park, please click here.