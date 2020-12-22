Roy Hodgson answers YOUR questions!

Michael

Well, it's a two-fold thing. First of all, the work we do on the training field is a basic necessity we need to have in our game, irrespective of the opponent. The defensive and attacking principles, the awareness of what's required and how you deal with set plays. These are things which are 'sine qua non' when it comes to every football team, something you've got to work on a regular basis and the players need to have it almost ingrained in them.

But then you get the more specific preparation for the opponent at the weekend. And there, we rely very heavily on our video analysts, who after working so long with us are very much in tune with what is needed for the meetings.

Ray Lewington and Dave Reddington take on an awful lot of responsibility in that area. They work very closely with them throughout the week to look at any material that the analysts, Rob and Tom, have thrown up for us. They're getting so used to what we're looking for now they can short-circuit the process, which in the beginning was a lot longer with Ray and Dave having to make it clear to them what's relevant and what isn't.

Very often, it's a question of Ray and Dave going through the material with them and picking out the bits that we think are going to be the most salient ones for the game ahead. Ie: What's going to affect our defending most in terms of the way the opposition play and the type of players that they have? What areas can we find where we might be able to exploit weaknesses in their defence with our attacking play?

Then of course we deal with that twofold. It’s done very early in the week. We start probably on the Tuesday, which is our first main tactical session working on something in training, which is relevant to the weekend game. The same would occur on Thursday in another similar session.

Then in the meetings we highlight it all over again with diagrams and clear explanations of what we think we're going to be facing when the match comes around. The video analysts produce a little brochure, which gives everybody full details about the teams that our opponents have been using, the way they play, where the biggest threats to us lie, where the biggest weaknesses that we can exploit lie and also pen pictures of every player.

Then you go on to the field with a pretty good idea of what your opponent actually has been doing, and what his strengths and weaknesses are.