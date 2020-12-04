Skip to site footer
Zaha back with squad, says Hodgson

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is back training with Crystal Palace.

The Ivorian had to self-isolate after a positive test for COVID-19, however Hodgson said he has recently tested negative and is available to face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

"We've enjoyed his presence in training this week and he's preparing to play," Hodgson said.

As expected, the manager also confirmed that Luka Milivojevic is back in training and could also be in-line to face the Baggies.

"He's another one unfortunately when he went away with Serbia he contracted the virus. He's been over that for a good period of time... He's now back and knocking quite loudly on the door for a place in the team. We're in a good position at the moment for players who are able to play and wanting to play."

Match Reports

Report: Palace U23s fall to defeat after encouraging start v Fulham

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s fell to a 5-2 defeat against Fulham on Friday afternoon despite an encouraging first-half display, with the Cottagers proving too clinical after the interval.

Read full article

First Team

Eze clear winner in W88 Player of the Month vote

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been named Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for November after a clear decision by supporters.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises staff in explaining post-Newcastle precautions

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson explained the extra steps Crystal Palace took after competing with Newcastle United, whose clash with Aston Villa has been postponed due to the club's COVID-19 outbreak.

Read full article

First Team

Eze in contention for Premier League GOTM after Leeds free-kick

8 Hours ago

As Crystal Palace's own Goal of the Month competition draws to a close, Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the Premier League's award after his sensational free-kick against Leeds United.

Read full article

