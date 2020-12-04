Zaha back with squad, says Hodgson

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is back training with Crystal Palace.

The Ivorian had to self-isolate after a positive test for COVID-19, however Hodgson said he has recently tested negative and is available to face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

"We've enjoyed his presence in training this week and he's preparing to play," Hodgson said.

As expected, the manager also confirmed that Luka Milivojevic is back in training and could also be in-line to face the Baggies.

"He's another one unfortunately when he went away with Serbia he contracted the virus. He's been over that for a good period of time... He's now back and knocking quite loudly on the door for a place in the team. We're in a good position at the moment for players who are able to play and wanting to play."

