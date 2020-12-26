Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Hodgson makes three changes for Villa clash

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson makes three changes to the Palace line-up from the defeat against Liverpool for today's Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Christian Benteke returns from suspension to lead the line against his former club, while Scott Dann replaces the injured Gary Cahill. Joel Ward, who provided the cross for Benteke's goal against West Ham United before Christmas, replaces Nathaniel Clyne.

Aston Villa name an unchanged line-up, with manager Dean Smith keeping faith in the side that beat West Bromwich Albion in their last outting. The only changes to the matchday squad are on the bench, where Erzi Konsa and Tom Heaton replace Jed Steer and Bjorn Engels.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Watkins, Traore, Targett, El Ghazi, Hause.

Subs: Heaton (GK), Taylor, Ngoyo, Hourihane, Nakamba, Guilbert, El Mohamady, Davis, Ramsey.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Tomkins, Riedewald, McCarthy, Townsend, Ayew, Batshuayi.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - Eagles seek more success in Midlands

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Ward hopes Palace can replicate form in the Midlands

Just now

Joel Ward hopes Crystal Palace can produce another stellar performance in the Midlands as they travel to Villa Park for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Read full article

Club News

How Boxing Day v Aston Villa became one of Palace’s greatest wins

8 Hours ago

As Tier 4 and changed coronavirus restrictions instigate a tougher Christmas across the country, Boxing Day football offers something to look forward to and, as Palace travel to face Aston Villa, we...

Read full article

First Team

Aston Villa v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Villa Park for the traditional Boxing Day fixture on Saturday, 26th December, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace

24 December 2020

Eberechi Eze sat down and spoke with Premier League Productions recently, discussing what's driven him to success in football, how he overcame challenges as a teenager and what it means to compete in...

Read full article

View more