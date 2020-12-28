Team news: Five Palace changes as Hodgson shuffles lineup v Leicester

Roy Hodgson has named five changes to Crystal Palace's lineup to face Leicester City today, tweaking both his defence and midfield from the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

He has swapped: Tyrick Mitchell for Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins for Scott Dann, Nathaniel Clyne for Joel Ward, Andros Townsend for Eberechi Eze and Jairo Riedewald for James McArthur.

The five changes mean Hodgson's back four only retains Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Four of the rested players are named on the bench, however Scott Dann does not feature in the matchday squad.

In the midst of the festive schedule, Leicester have rested the likes of Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyaté, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Van Aanholt, Sakho, McArthur, McCarthy, Eze, Batshuayi, Ayew.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Barnes, Amartey, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Pérez, Iheanacho.

Subs: Ward, Söyüncü, Morgan, Gray, Tielemans, Vardy, Albrighton, Ndidi, Fuchs.

