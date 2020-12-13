Skip to site footer
Team news: Winning formula unchanged as Hodgson makes single squad tweak

Roy Hodgson has, unsurprisingly, elected to field the same starting XI which overcame West Bromwich Albion 5-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Palace manager has kept the attacking frontline which performed so well against the Baggies - starting Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

He has, however, made one change to the bench: bringing James Tomkins in for Mamadou Sakho, who is not named.

Jose Mourinho has made one tweak to the side which kicked-off against Arsenal last week, selecting Tanguy Ndombele in place of Giovanni Lo Celso, who starts on the bench.

Spurs currently sit top of the Premier League, with Palace looking to go undefeated against them in consecutive games after drawing the final match of 19/20 with the Lilywhites. You can brush-up on everything you need pre-match here.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Cahill, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojević, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Townsend, Ayew, Batshuayi.

Spurs: Lloris, Reguilón, Alderweireld, Dier, Aurier, Højbjerg, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Moura, Davies.

