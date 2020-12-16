Team news: Triple change to Palace XI as Eagles face Hammers

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to Crystal Palace's starting XI to face West Ham United tonight, altering his back four and electing to tweak his midfield.

The Palace manager brings Joel Ward and Scott Dann in for Nathaniel Clyne and Gary Cahill respectively while Andros Townsend fills-in for Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Ghanaian will start from the bench, whereas Clyne and Cahill are not featured in the squad.

Dann was not part of the matchday 18 against Tottenham Hotspur and Tyrick Mitchell fills Clyne's gap in the team, with Townsend switched from the substitutes.

High-flying West Ham make two changes to the side which kicked-off against Leeds United, bringing Issa Diop and Saïd Benrahma in for Fabián Balbuena and Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Diop, Soucek, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Haller.

Subs: Randolph, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Dawson, Noble, Fredericks.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Dann, Ward, Eze, McArthur, Milivojević, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ayew, Batshuayi.

