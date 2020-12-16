Skip to site footer
Team news: Triple change to Palace XI as Eagles face Hammers

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to Crystal Palace's starting XI to face West Ham United tonight, altering his back four and electing to tweak his midfield.

The Palace manager brings Joel Ward and Scott Dann in for Nathaniel Clyne and Gary Cahill respectively while Andros Townsend fills-in for Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Ghanaian will start from the bench, whereas Clyne and Cahill are not featured in the squad.

Dann was not part of the matchday 18 against Tottenham Hotspur and Tyrick Mitchell fills Clyne's gap in the team, with Townsend switched from the substitutes.

High-flying West Ham make two changes to the side which kicked-off against Leeds United, bringing Issa Diop and Saïd Benrahma in for Fabián Balbuena and Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Diop, Soucek, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Haller.

Subs: Randolph, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Dawson, Noble, Fredericks.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Dann, Ward, Eze, McArthur, Milivojević, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ayew, Batshuayi.

First Team

Hodgson explains 'precautionary' starting XI v West Ham

1 Hour ago

Speaking with Amazon Prime Video before Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United, manager Roy Hodgson explained his three changes to the Eagles' starting XI, revealing his decisions were...

Read full article

First Team

West Ham v Palace match details and how to watch on Amazon Prime

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday (16th December), and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha reveals his advice to Eze

5 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha says Eberechi Eze can go “as high as possible” as he continues to impress at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Palace Preview: High-flying Hammers to test Eagles with aerial threat

15 December 2020

It’s a second London derby in a row for Palace on Wednesday (16th December) as they travel to the London Stadium to take on David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United.

Read full article

View more