WATCH LIVE: First-team quartet start for Palace U23s

4 Hours ago

Four first-team players start for a strong Palace Under-23s side this afternoon as they welcome Newcastle United U23s to south London (13:00 GMT).

James Tomkins, who made his 100th Premier League appearance for Palace at the weekend, is alongside Tyrick Mitchell in defence, while Jairo Riedewald and James McCarthy line-up in central midfield, and you can see how they fare live via Palace TV.

The U23s make eight changes in total from their defeat against Fulham in early December, recalling Oliver Webber in goal, James Taylor in defence and Sion Spence in midfield. Brandon Pierrick, who appeared off the bench v Fulham, rejoins the attack.

Rob Street leads the line once again supported by leading goalscorer Scott Banks, with Sam Woods the other player to remain.

Palace: Webber, Taylor, Tomkins, Woods, Mitchell, McCarthy, Riedewald, Banks, Spence, Pierrick, Street.

Subs: Jacob Russell, Watson, Jude Russell, M.Boateng, Matthews.

How can I watch?

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Newcastle free:

  • 20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members
  • Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

What if I'm not a Member?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app. 

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

