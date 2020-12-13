Guaita talks through sensational goalkeeping v Spurs

Vicente Guaita enjoyed one of the games of his Crystal Palace career against Tottenham Hotspur, pulling off a string of sensational saves to ensure Palace earned a point from the afternoon.

Immediately after leaving the pitch, he spoke with Sky Sports and 5Live in two breathless interviews, seeking to explain his work in SE25.

"It’s one point," he said. "An important point. It’s difficult today against the first position but I’m very happy because one point is good.

"It was important because it’s one point for Crystal Palace. The fans have come back so it’s very, very important."

However, the Spaniard was also asked to explain a more frustrating moment: Harry Kane's swerving early goal.

The Palace 'keeper reflected on it, saying: "The ball is moving. I think it’s my right, it changed side, it’s difficult. He [Kane] is a good player, I think he’s the best striker in the Premier League. Today, no save. Maybe next week, save."

Finally, Guaita discussed the return of 2,000 fans to Selhurst Park, something that made a significant impact on the afternoon.

"Two-thousand fans [in-stadium] and all the fans at home are important for the team.

"I missed the fans. Today I think the fans were the one goal - sometimes without fans it’s not really football."

