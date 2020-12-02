Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Visit re-opened Palace Club Shops in time for Christmas

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Club Shops have re-opened as lockdown measures ease in London, and you can visit them to tick off the lists pre-Christmas.

We have three shops across south London for you to fill the stockings and under the tree - with kits, training wear, fashion, gifts and more all on sale.

Opening Times

Croydon: 10am-18:30 (Mon-Sat), 11am-17:00 (Sun)

Bromley: 9am-19:00 (Mon-Sat), 11am-17:00 (Sun)

Selhurst: 9am-17:30 (Mon-Sat), Closed (Sun - open 10-16:00 on Sunday 6th, 13th and 20th)

For further information regarding our Club Shops, including full addresses, please click here.

Our Club Shops are all enforcing distancing measures and other precautions to ensure the safety of staff and customers. Unless exempt, you must wear a face covering when in-store.

If you can't get down to our shops, you can shop online instead! Our online Club Shop has everything you need at the click of a button.

To get your deliveries within the UK by Christmas, don't forget to order before 18:00 on Thursday, 17th December.

Shop online here or see you at our Club Shops!

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Eze range back in stock

30 November 2020

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eberechi Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts landed in Crystal Palace's...

Read full article

Club News

Value for money: How Coppell and Noades built Palace’s most successful squad

26 November 2020

Today, few teams at the top of English football would ever scour the ‘bargain basement’ in search of their most successful ever squad.

Read full article

Club News

Secure your Christmas delivery before December cut-off

23 November 2020

With Christmas a little bit different this year, end 2020 on a high by making sure you don’t miss the final delivery cutoff dates and ensure your Palace presents are ready to put under the tree for...

Read full article

First Team

Watch Batshuayi and Eze's endless battle over free-kicks and retro shirts

21 November 2020

In south London, gnomes, Christmas gifts and Palace clothing are hanging from every perch. Two people are fighting over a retro shirt. And, no, it's not the Club Shop.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Vote for Palace's November Goal of the Month from six sensational strikes

6 Hours ago

Across the teams, Crystal Palace scored some sensational goals in November, and you can decide which is your favourite to crown Goal of the Month.

Read full article

Club News

The Catford Cat, Mars Bars and south London grit: The making of Ellie Scotney

14 Hours ago

Ellie Scotney began life in boxing and with Crystal Palace in unconventional ways.

Read full article

Club News

Eze range back in stock

30 November 2020

Fresh off the back of a superb 90 minutes against Leeds United, a game in which Eberechi Eze registered his first goal and assist for the south Londoners, EZE25 t-shirts landed in Crystal Palace's...

Read full article

Club News

Gary Lowe passes away

30 November 2020

The club is saddened to learn that former youth player, Gary Lowe, has passed away aged 61.

Read full article

View more