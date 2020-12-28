Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vote for Palace's W88 POTM for December now

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace played six matches across December, starting the month brightly with a win and two well-earned draws and then responding to frustrating results to finish with a point.

Club News

Roy Hodgson: A message to Crystal Palace supporters at the end of 2020

7 Hours ago

The Eagles kick-started December by beating West Bromwich Albion 5-1 to record their largest away victory in top-flight history.

They followed that success with hard-fought 1-1 draws against Tottenham Hotspur in front of 2,000 fans at Selhurst and in-form West Ham United with just 10 men.

Palace's sparkling form stuttered, however, with consecutive losses before ending the month and year with a hard-fought point v Leicester City.

Now, with all six matches played, you can select your W88 Player of the Month from everyone to have played at least 90 minutes.

Simply click below, and we'll announce the result across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson reveals Lewington's 'apoplectic' half-time message and recent player meeting

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson reflected on a well-earned Crystal Palace point against Leicester City, revealing his satisfaction with a second-half performance inspired by Ray Lewington's 'apoplectic' half-time...

Read full article

First Team

Tomkins reflects on positives after making return v Leicester

4 Hours ago

James Tomkins returned to Crystal Palace's starting lineup against Leicester City, having spent the last 10 months returning to full fitness.

Read full article

First Team

'I love what I do,' Zaha discusses passion after Leicester point

4 Hours ago

As Wilfried Zaha left the pitch after drawing with Leicester City, he reflected on 90 rewarding minutes with Premier League Productions to explain his views on the clash.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles end year with point after determined response

5 Hours ago

Hungry to regain form after two frustrating results, no side would wish to face Leicester City in their third fixture. However, Crystal Palace managed to secure a point against the high-flying Foxes...

Read full article

View more