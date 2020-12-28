Vote for Palace's W88 POTM for December now

Crystal Palace played six matches across December, starting the month brightly with a win and two well-earned draws and then responding to frustrating results to finish with a point.

The Eagles kick-started December by beating West Bromwich Albion 5-1 to record their largest away victory in top-flight history.

They followed that success with hard-fought 1-1 draws against Tottenham Hotspur in front of 2,000 fans at Selhurst and in-form West Ham United with just 10 men.

Palace's sparkling form stuttered, however, with consecutive losses before ending the month and year with a hard-fought point v Leicester City.

Now, with all six matches played, you can select your W88 Player of the Month from everyone to have played at least 90 minutes.

Simply click below, and we'll announce the result across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.