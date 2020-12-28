Skip to site footer
Vote: Your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Leicester

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace secured a well-earned point against Leicester City to end 2020 with an assured performance.

The Eagles put in a commendable defensive display before attacking with intent in the second-half, Vicente Guaita's early penalty save ensuring they had the foothold to.

It didn't take long for Palace to secure the lead as Wilfried Zaha volleyed home on the end of Andros Townsend's searching cross.

They were eventually undone by Harvey Barnes' 83rd-minute equaliser but could be more than content to claim a point.

To vote for your eToro Man of the Match from this clash, simply click below! We'll announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media shortly.

 

Keep an eye on Palace TV for post-match reaction and free highlights of this clash. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

