Vote: Your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Leicester

Crystal Palace secured a well-earned point against Leicester City to end 2020 with an assured performance.

The Eagles put in a commendable defensive display before attacking with intent in the second-half, Vicente Guaita's early penalty save ensuring they had the foothold to.

It didn't take long for Palace to secure the lead as Wilfried Zaha volleyed home on the end of Andros Townsend's searching cross.

They were eventually undone by Harvey Barnes' 83rd-minute equaliser but could be more than content to claim a point.

