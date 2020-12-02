Skip to site footer
Vote for Palace's November Goal of the Month from six sensational strikes

6 Hours ago

Across the teams, Crystal Palace scored some sensational goals in November, and you can decide which is your favourite to crown Goal of the Month.

First Team

Vote: Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for November

30 November 2020

In the below video, you can see strikes from the first-team, Under-23s, Under-18s and Women as we've selected six of the best efforts for you to vote on.

Starting off, Eberechi Eze bagged his first Premier League goal in style with an exceptional free-kick against Leeds United before Fionn Mooney curled home for the U18s the same day.

The following afternoon, Kate Natkiel scored an absolute screamer with a volley on the edge of the box v Coventry United, not dissimilar to Andros Townsend's famous worldie against Manchester City.

Up next, Brandon Pierrick also rifled home on the volley, with Alfie Matthews scooping a deft ball into his path for the assist.

Finally, Siobhan Wilson capitalised on a sneaky corner routine and Kian Flanagan found the net after a remarkable 15-pass move.

To choose your Goal of the Month, watch them all below and then get voting!

