Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Watch Palace U23s take on Newcastle United LIVE

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Newcastle United as they hunt a third straight home Premier League 2 victory on Monday (21st December, 13:00 GMT), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

The Eagles are now competing as a Category 1 Academy, and sit level on points with Newcastle in Premier League 2 - having thrashed Reading 6-0 in their last home outing. However, after defeats to Stoke City and Fulham in their last two games, they will be looking to regain their early season form in south London.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Newcastle free:

  • 20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members
  • Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT on Monday (21st), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app. 

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

Retail Christmas Memberships banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Academy

U18s Report: Palace in comeback win against fierce rivals

19 December 2020

Crystal Palace Under-18s came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in a feisty encounter at Copers Cope academy ground on Saturday morning.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson says there are lessons to be learned

19 December 2020

Roy Hodgson says Palace's defeat at the hands of champions Liverpool has to serve as a lesson for his players.

Read full article

First Team

Milivojevic reacts to Liverpool defeat

19 December 2020

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic pointed to Liverpool’s clinical finishing as a major factor in their victory at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Clinical Liverpool punish Palace

19 December 2020

Three first-half strikes from a ruthless Liverpool front-line effectively secured the points at Selhurst Park today, with Roy Hodgson’s men left to rue a number of chances wasted in the opening 45....

Read full article

View more