Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Win Cahill's signed matchworn shirt from Magpies clash

1 Hour ago

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is Gary Cahill’s shirt against Newcastle United.

Cahill has enjoyed a glistening career and you can now win a piece of memorabilia from it with his matchworn shirt from the game against Newcastle United.

If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out this form to be entered – one of a range of new benefits introduced for Members this season.

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join - make sure you’ve joined by Saturday 12th December to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday 13th December.

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Memberships

Memberships

Buy Memberships for less with HUGE Black Friday discount

20 November 2020

Black Friday often conjures images of fighting over discount televisions, hoarding cut-price clothes or queueing for hours around security-heavy shopping centres.

Read full article

Memberships

Win Van Aanholt’s signed FIFA card!

5 November 2020

Palace fans, the chance to get your hands on a unique piece of memorabilia has arrived, with the club giving away a signed Patrick van Aanholt FIFA 21 card.

Read full article

Memberships

Membership welcome packs make for the perfect gift

21 October 2020

With the return of fans to Selhurst Park still seemingly some way off, you can still put a red and blue smile on the face of an Eagle with one of our Memberships.

Read full article

Memberships

Win Jaïro Riedewald's signed Palace v Brighton shirt

20 October 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is Jaïro Riedewald’s shirt against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Read full article

View more