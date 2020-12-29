Skip to site footer
Win Guaita's shirt from penalty-saving Leicester clash

1 Hour ago

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win match worn shirts from Palace games, and now you can get your hands on the shirt Vicente Guaita saved a penalty in against Leicester!

The shot stopper made a crucial early block to deny Kelechi Iheanacho from 12 yards as the Eagles earned a point against the high-flying Foxes.

All Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can enter the competition by following the link to the Members Hub. If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join, with the competition closing at 23:59 on Sunday 10th January. Join by the 9th January to be able to enter!

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this brilliant competition, please click here.

Click here for terms and conditions.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


