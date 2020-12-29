Win Guaita's shirt from penalty-saving Leicester clash

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win match worn shirts from Palace games, and now you can get your hands on the shirt Vicente Guaita saved a penalty in against Leicester!

The shot stopper made a crucial early block to deny Kelechi Iheanacho from 12 yards as the Eagles earned a point against the high-flying Foxes.

All Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can enter the competition by following the link to the Members Hub. If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join, with the competition closing at 23:59 on Sunday 10th January. Join by the 9th January to be able to enter!

