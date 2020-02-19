All the ticket details for Bournemouth v Palace

Tickets for Crystal Palace's upcoming clash with AFC Bournemouth will go on sale next week, and you can find all the information you need below.
The match will see the Eagles seek to record their third consecutive victory over the Cherries, having defeated Eddie Howe's men in the enthralling 5-3 victory last May and then grabbing three points with 10 men in December.
Sales phases
10am Friday 21st February - Away Season Ticket holders
10am Monday 24th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
10am Tuesday 25th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,500+ Loyalty Points
10am Wednesday 26th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points
10am Thursday 27th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points
10am Friday 28th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
General admission prices
Adults: £30
Over-65s: £17
Full-time students: £17
Under-21s: £17
Wheelchair users: £5
Restricted view prices
Adults: £27
Over-65s: £15.50
Full-time students: £15.50
Under-21s: £15.50
Severely Restricted View
Adults: £25.50
Over-65s: £14.50
Full-time students: £14.50
Under-21s: £14.50
Supporters with ambulant disabilities are charged at the relevant age band, and receive a free Personal Assistant ticket if required.
Coach Travel
10:30am departure from Selhurst Park
£21 per ticket
Tickets can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.