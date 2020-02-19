All the ticket details for Bournemouth v Palace

Tickets for Crystal Palace's upcoming clash with AFC Bournemouth will go on sale next week, and you can find all the information you need below.

The match will see the Eagles seek to record their third consecutive victory over the Cherries, having defeated Eddie Howe's men in the enthralling 5-3 victory last May and then grabbing three points with 10 men in December.

Sales phases

10am Friday 21st February - Away Season Ticket holders

10am Monday 24th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 25th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,500+ Loyalty Points

10am Wednesday 26th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Thursday 27th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points

10am Friday 28th February – Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

General admission prices

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £17

Full-time students: £17

Under-21s: £17

Wheelchair users: £5

Restricted view prices

Adults: £27

Over-65s: £15.50

Full-time students: £15.50

Under-21s: £15.50

Severely Restricted View

Adults: £25.50

Over-65s: £14.50

Full-time students: £14.50

Under-21s: £14.50

Supporters with ambulant disabilities are charged at the relevant age band, and receive a free Personal Assistant ticket if required.

Coach Travel

10:30am departure from Selhurst Park

£21 per ticket

Tickets can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.