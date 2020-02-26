Skip to site footer
Watch Brighton v Palace with Darren Ambrose at BOXPARK

2 Hours ago

Ever wanted to watch a Palace game with a legend? Now you can, with Darren Ambrose heading down to BOXPARK Croydon on Saturday 29th February for Palace's huge away day against Brighton & Hove Albion.

As one of the Eagles' loyal local partners, BOXPARK Croydon are laying on the ultimate fanzone experience complete with a live screening of the trip to the Amex stadium, special guests, fantastic food & drinks, live music and more!

Ahead of kick-off, Ambrose will be chatting with Boxpark & Crystal Palace resident DJ, Jay Knox, about his thoughts on the 90 minutes ahead, Roy Hodgson's side's current record-breaking campaign and no doubt reliving a few of his own special moments from his time in SE25.

The entertainment doesn't stop there, with the awesome Crystals and Alice of Pete & Alice building that pre-match hype.

Be sure to get down to BOXPARK Croydon, CR0 1LD, and get behind the boys in their quest for Palace's highest-ever Premier League finish.


