Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Benteke reveals inspiration behind 'Silencer' celebration

3 Hours ago

Christian Benteke has revealed that basketball player LeBron James has "inspired" him and that he models his 'Silencer' celebration on the well-known gesture made famous by the iconic American.

In an interview with Premier League Productions, Benteke also revealed several of his Premier League 'bests', including:

Best Premier League goal: "Probably against [Manchester] United with Liverpool because it was one of the biggest derbies in the world so it was a nice feeling to score against United."

Best Premier League match: "Against Sunderland when I was at Villa; my first hat-trick."

Best celebration: "Now, when I do the 'Silencer' celebration. It’s just because I’m a big fan of LeBron James, he inspired me a lot so I’m trying to do the same as him."

Best Premier League teammate: "Eden Hazard."

Best Premier League opponent: "Kevin De Bruyne."

Best career achievement: "To be able to play in my dream league, to be able to play English football for years. I’m blessed to be able to play and enjoy."

You can watch the full interview with Christian by heading over to Palace TV now! You can also enjoy this video in the official app, which you can download here.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Fixture News

Palace fixtures with Chelsea and Villa rearranged

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures with Chelsea and Aston Villa have been rearranged. Details are below.

Read full article

Club News

Hear from Benteke, Hodgson & Parish

3 Hours ago

The winter break is over and the pre-match buzz is building up nicely ahead of tomorrow's visit of Newcastle United to Selhurst Park, but before you buy your programme and begin your Palace matchday...

Read full article

Club News

Statement: zero tolerance on racism

5 Hours ago

Recently a media publication asked the club: “What would your team do if one of your players tried to walk off after receiving racist abuse?”

Read full article

First Team

Ayew's West Ham stunner earns Goal of the Season nomination

5 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's last minute stunner against West Ham United has been nominated for the London Football Awards' Goal of the Year, and you can help him win below.

Read full article

View more