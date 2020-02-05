Palace Academy prospect Mooney earns first England U17 call-up

Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Fionn Mooney has been called up to represent England at Under-17 level for the first time in upcoming games against Russia and Ukraine.

Mooney, 15, has previously been involved in the England youth setup at Under-15 and U16 level and is also eligible to represent Ireland.

The midfielder, who only returned from an Under-19 trip with Palace to Israel 10 days ago, will be in contention to play against Ukraine on 6th February, Russia on the 8th and Ukraine again on the 10th.

Mooney has played in nine games for Palace Under-18s this season, scoring four goals.

Good luck with England, Fionn!