Hear from Benteke, Hodgson & Parish

The winter break is over and the pre-match buzz is building up nicely ahead of tomorrow's visit of Newcastle United to Selhurst Park, but before you buy your programme and begin your Palace matchday ritual kick things off with the Official Palace Pod.

Statman starts proceedings with his runthrough of what to expect when the Eagles and Magpies do battle for 90 minutes tomorrow - warning: the stats do not make for pretty reading.

Do not worry though, once Statman has left your eyes it's all positive from here on in with Chairman Steve Parish updating the fans on the recent January transfer window, Academy plans and Main Stand - he also reflected on ten years at the club and shared his hopes for the near-future.

Not content with somebody who runs a football club, we’ve also got somebody who runs a whole city: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visited Selhurst Park and let us know how proud he is of the work Palace for Life Foundation do in the community.

You'll also hear from the manager and Christian Benteke who is back amongst the goals.

You can listen to this week's episode now for free by clicking here or by searching 'official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider. Enjoy!

