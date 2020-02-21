Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hear from Benteke, Hodgson & Parish

3 Hours ago

The winter break is over and the pre-match buzz is building up nicely ahead of tomorrow's visit of Newcastle United to Selhurst Park, but before you buy your programme and begin your Palace matchday ritual kick things off with the Official Palace Pod.

Statman starts proceedings with his runthrough of what to expect when the Eagles and Magpies do battle for 90 minutes tomorrow - warning: the stats do not make for pretty reading. 

Do not worry though, once Statman has left your eyes it's all positive from here on in with Chairman Steve Parish updating the fans on the recent January transfer window, Academy plans and Main Stand - he also reflected on ten years at the club and shared his hopes for the near-future.

Programme

Crystal Palace Newcastle United digital matchday programme Parish Hodgson Van Aanholt

5 Hours ago

Not content with somebody who runs a football club, we’ve also got somebody who runs a whole city: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visited Selhurst Park and let us know how proud he is of the work Palace for Life Foundation do in the community.

You'll also hear from the manager and Christian Benteke who is back amongst the goals.

You can listen to this week's episode now for free by clicking here or by searching 'official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider. Enjoy!  

Can't make the sold out game tomorrow? Then follow all the pre, in-game and post-match reaction via the club's official app. Click the banner below to be taken to the app stores.

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Statement: zero tolerance on racism

5 Hours ago

Recently a media publication asked the club: “What would your team do if one of your players tried to walk off after receiving racist abuse?”

Read full article

Club News

Tosun returns but illness and injury rule out others

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed in his pre-match press conference this afternoon that James Tomkins has picked up an injury, joining Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho as the confirmed absentees for...

Read full article

Club News

Find out Hodgson's pre-Newcastle thoughts

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-Newcastle United press conference today, and you can watch it now for free via Palace TV.

Read full article

Club News

WATCH: Chairman Steve Parish shares updates on Main Stand, Academy and more

20 February 2020

Club Chairman Steve Parish has taken the opportunity of the first winter break to share an update with supporters on all manner of subjects.

Read full article

View more