Ticket News

Handful of tickets left for Newcastle

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace return after their winter break this Saturday (22nd February), with the Eagles welcoming Newcastle United to Selhurst Park for a 15:00 GMT K.O.

If you want to be at the home of Palace for the visit of Steve Bruce's side then you'll need to act fast, with just a few tickets remaining.

The Newcastle clash is a Category B game, with supporters able to purchase a maximum of four tickets each.

Ticket prices:

Junior: £17.00 to £24.00

18-21-year-old: £27.00 to £35.00

Student: £27.00 to £35.00

Adult: £30.00 to £48.00

Senior: £20.00 to £35.00

Much like the seats out on the terraces, there are just a handful of spots left for one of Crystal Palace's famous Premium Matchdays. These experiences provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment and will be sure to leave you with lifelong memories. Click here to see the remaining options available to you as we look to create an extra special memory for you and Palace-supporting loved ones.

Tickets can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.


