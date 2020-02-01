Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Ward, Van Aanholt and Benteke all start

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome back Luka Milivojević after his three-game ban, with the club captain returning to the centre of the midfield, alongside James McArthur and James McCarthy.

Joel Ward makes his first start since returning from injury, which coincides with Patrick van Aanholt’s return in the other full-back slot.

There’s plenty of positive injury news for the Eagles, with Christian Benteke fully fit to lead the line and Andros Townsend returning to the squad.

Sheffield United have made one change from their last Premier League game – a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City – with club-record signing, Sander Berge, making his debut in place of Mo Bešić.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojević, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Meyer, Kelly, Riedewald, Kouyaté, Townsend.

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Stevens, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Sharp, McBurnie.

Subs: Lundstram, Jagielka, L Freeman, Verrips, Mousset, Osborn, Robinson.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Report: Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Just now

Crystal Palace lost out to Sheffield United at Selhurst Park, with an unfortunate Vicente Guaita own goal ending up as the only goal of the game.

Read full article

Club News

Omilabu bags brace in impressive Palace U18s victory v Millwall

3 Hours ago

Palace Under-18s secured a battling 2-1 victory over their Millwall counterparts this morning, with David Omilabu scoring a brace to help Paddy McCarthy’s side come from behind despite being reduced...

Read full article

Club News

All home kit on HUGE sale: up to 40% off!

8 Hours ago

Had your eye on Crystal Palace’s stylish home kit all season? Now’s your time to act – with the club’s famous red and blue strip on sale up to a massive 40% off.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow Palace v Sheffield United live today

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Sheffield United at 15:00 GMT today, and you can find out how to follow the clash live below.

Read full article

View more