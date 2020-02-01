Ward, Van Aanholt and Benteke all start

Crystal Palace welcome back Luka Milivojević after his three-game ban, with the club captain returning to the centre of the midfield, alongside James McArthur and James McCarthy.

Joel Ward makes his first start since returning from injury, which coincides with Patrick van Aanholt’s return in the other full-back slot.

There’s plenty of positive injury news for the Eagles, with Christian Benteke fully fit to lead the line and Andros Townsend returning to the squad.

Sheffield United have made one change from their last Premier League game – a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City – with club-record signing, Sander Berge, making his debut in place of Mo Bešić.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojević, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Meyer, Kelly, Riedewald, Kouyaté, Townsend.

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Stevens, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Sharp, McBurnie.

Subs: Lundstram, Jagielka, L Freeman, Verrips, Mousset, Osborn, Robinson.