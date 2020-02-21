Skip to site footer
Palace pair return to training with new Premier League ball

3 Hours ago

Ahead of their game with Newcastle United this weekend, the Crystal Palace first-team were joined in training by Jeffrey Schlupp and Cenk Tosun as the lads got to grips with the new Premier League ball.

Schlupp, who has been sidelined by injury for the past two months, completed a recovery camp in Dubai during the winter break and has been returning to fitness with his first training sessions on grass this week.

Tosun joined the Eagles having been injured for the Sheffield United game and - Roy Hodgson suggested - while Palace faced Everton. He also partook in the Dubai training camp and has since returned to the club's Beckenham pitches.

You can see the pair in action in the gallery above and also take a look at the Premier League 'Tunnel Vision' Merlin ball.

Next, in the video below, you can see Patrick van Aanholt receive his upgraded FIFA card and Vicente Guaita pull off a string of typically impressive saves.

