U23s team news: McGregor & David Boateng start

10 Hours ago

Shaun Derry has made six changes to the starting lineup for today's game away at Millwall Under-23s.

The Eagles welcome Jacob Russell, David Boateng, Noah Watson, Nya Kirby, Gio McGregor and Rob Street into the starting XI, with Ollie Webber, Tyrick Mitchell, Lewis Hobbs, Aidan Steele, John-Kymani Gordon and Brandon Pierrick dropping out of the side that started the 0-0 draw with Coventry City last time out.

Palace: Jacob Russell, D.Boateng, Tavares, Rich-Baghuelou, Watson, M.Boateng, McGregor, Kirby, Addy, Aveiro, Street.

Subs: Jude Russell, Luthra, Thiselton, Gordon, Trialist.

Millwall: Sandford, Moss, Tiensia, Mitchell, Ransom, Strachan, Burey, Duncan, Alexander, A.O'Brien, Skalak. 

Subs: Topalloj, Wright, Skeffington, S.O'Brien, Barton.


