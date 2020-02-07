Tickets on sale for Palace Women's FA Cup clash v Brighton

Tickets are now on sale for Crystal Palace Women's FA Cup tie v Brighton & Hove Albion at Hayes Lane on Sunday 16th February [K.O. 14:00 GMT].

The Eagles overcame Southampton 5-0 in the previous round, in a game that was replayed after being abandoned during the second-half. Commenting on the performance, manager Dean Davenport said: "The FA Cup means a lot to the team and is a competition we want to go far in. The performance in the previous round - 5-0 win over Southampton - was exceptional. And the squad showed great maturity in having to replay the game, despite the original tie being called off at 4-0 on 79 minutes."

To get your famous red and blue fix during the men's winter break, support Palace Women down at Hayes Lane in Bromley, BR2 9EF and pre-book your tickets now for a discounted rate.

Ticket Prices

Season Ticket holders: Adults £2.50, Under-16s go free

Pre-Matchday: Adults £5.00, Under-16s go free

On the day: Adults £7.00, Under-16s go free

Click here to purchase your tickets now!