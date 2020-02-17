Support Palace Women at Selhurst Park

Tickets for Crystal Palace Women's game against Blackburn Rovers at Selhurst Park on Sunday 22nd March, 14:00 GMT K.O. are now on sale.

Dean Davenport's side will be looking to avenge the 2-0 defeat earlier in the season, and register a welcome three points in their fight against avoiding the drop.

With new signing Amber Stobbs in excellent form - four goals in five games - plus the recent additions of Siobhan Wilson, Amber Gaylor and Hannah Churchill, the Eagles will be in confident mood when they face the team just two places and one point ahead of them.

Season Ticket holders (STH) receive 64% discount from the 'on the day' price, whilst any non-STH tickets buying tickets prior to the 22nd March will receive 29% off the matchday price.

Ticket Prices

Season Ticket holders: Adults £2.50, Under-16s go free

Pre-Matchday: Adults £5.00, Under-16s go free

On the day: Adults £7.00, Under-16s go free

