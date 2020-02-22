Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro MOTM from Magpies victory

2 Hours ago

Having not won a game since playing West Ham United on Boxing Day, Palace and Roy Hodgson knew a big result and performance were needed. And the Eagles duly delivered.

There were so many standout perofrmances to choose from: Gary Cahill deputising as captain, Scott Dann's first start since December, Jordan Ayew's tormenting of the Magpies' full-backs and Patrick van Aanholt's moment of magic - to name just four. 

Now it's time for you to have your say on how you saw the 90 minutes, by voting for your eToro Man of the Match in the poll below. 

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk and the club's social channels early next week for the announcement of the winner.

 

 

 


Hodgson on "disappointed" Ayew & 'confident' Van Aanholt

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson said in his pre-Newcastle press conference that Crystal Palace would "like to put an end to that little sequence and start winning and drawing more games than we have in the last few...

Cahill delighted with 90 minutes after "below par" Everton performance

1 Hour ago

Gary Cahill stood in for club captain Luka Milivojević today and, as expected - and like he has done on several occasions - Cahill delivered a captain's performance.

Van Aanholt reveals he 'changed his mind'

2 Hours ago

With half-time approaching, Crystal Palace fans would've been scratching their heads as to how the Eagles weren't going in a goal or two to the good.

Van Aanholt moment of magic earns Palace deserved win

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace went to St James’ Park back in December and dominated Newcastle United but somehow left without anything to show for their efforts. Today, Roy Hodgson’s side righted the wrongs of that...

