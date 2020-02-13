Skip to site footer
WATCH: Inside Palace's new start to training

2 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace first-team have developed a unique new start to their training sessions: indoor foot tennis.

Before training gets underway, the lads have recently been battling it out in their makeshift court for bragging rights amongst the squad.

Last week, Palace TV got in on the action and filmed Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur v Patrick van Aanholt and Jordan Ayew.

As ever with professional footballers, things got competitive...

But who won the ultimate foot tennis crown between the four? Find out in the video below.

