Find out who scoops eToro MOTM for Brighton clash

Crystal Palace fans have named Gary Cahill their eToro Man of the Match for his performance in the Eagles' 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The centre-back scooped 35% of the votes after his clean sheet-earning display as captain.

Cahill beat goalscorer Jordan Ayew (16%) and fellow defender Patrick van Aanholt (12%) to receive the accolade, which fans can vote on post-match via the official Palace app.

3 Points ✅

Clean Sheet ✅

Amazing Support ✅

🦅💪 @CPFC pic.twitter.com/YO0KeGHiaI — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) February 29, 2020

Cahill helped the Eagles keep out 17 Brighton shots to earn widespread praise from Palace fans for an imperious 90 minutes.

READ NEXT: Dann on a personal goal and feeling of returning for Palace