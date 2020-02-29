Skip to site footer
Find out who scoops eToro MOTM for Brighton clash

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fans have named Gary Cahill their eToro Man of the Match for his performance in the Eagles' 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The centre-back scooped 35% of the votes after his clean sheet-earning display as captain.

Cahill beat goalscorer Jordan Ayew (16%) and fellow defender Patrick van Aanholt (12%) to receive the accolade, which fans can vote on post-match via the official Palace app.

Cahill helped the Eagles keep out 17 Brighton shots to earn widespread praise from Palace fans for an imperious 90 minutes.

