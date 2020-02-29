Find out who scoops eToro MOTM for Brighton clash

Crystal Palace fans have named Gary Cahill their eToro Man of the Match for his performance in the Eagles' 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
The centre-back scooped 35% of the votes after his clean sheet-earning display as captain.
Cahill beat goalscorer Jordan Ayew (16%) and fellow defender Patrick van Aanholt (12%) to receive the accolade, which fans can vote on post-match via the official Palace app.
3 Points ✅— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) February 29, 2020
Clean Sheet ✅
Amazing Support ✅
🦅💪 @CPFC pic.twitter.com/YO0KeGHiaI
Cahill helped the Eagles keep out 17 Brighton shots to earn widespread praise from Palace fans for an imperious 90 minutes.
