Ayew discusses key man in his match-winning Brighton goal

1 Hour ago

Jordan Ayew deflected praise for his match-winning goal against Brighton this afternoon, as he spoke with Match of the Day post-match.

The Ghanaian striker received praise from his manager Roy Hodgson, but instead focused on the role of teammate Christian Benteke in winning the game.

He said: "I think Christian did everything! Christian did a fantastic job. Christian saw me and gave me the ball and I just tried to put it in. I took it well and the ‘keeper tried to get the ball. The most important thing is we have the three points and we keep on going.

"We have a target to win every game we play in and to try and finish as high as possible. Today was a very, very difficult game and I think we did what we had to do and finally won the game. It’s positive and I hope the supporters enjoy their weekend. We did our maximum best and I think we did everything and finally came out with the three points, it’s positive."

Turning his attention to Palace's key attributes - the attributes which have led them to their greatest ever points collection at this stage of a Premier League season - Ayew said: "Our strength is our shape and the defence had a very, very good game today and it was a really good game.

"It was a really good game from our centre-backs and our fullbacks and the midfield as well. I think everyone gave a shift and everyone gave a really good game today. It was a real team performance."

