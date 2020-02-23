Watch Van Aanholt's spectacular winner for free now

Yesterday's well-deserved three points against Newcastle United saw Crystal Palace move to 33 points from 27 games - the club's highest ever points total in the Premier League at this stage.

With a club-record falling in such an impressive manner, you can now relive all the high-octane moments again - we aren't just talking Patrick van Aanholt's stunner, we've got a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita, a James McCarthy masterclass in dominating the midfield and a trademark industrious and exciting 90 minutes from Jordan Ayew.

To watch highlights of the Magpies clash in full for free, head over to Palace TV now by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app.