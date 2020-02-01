Skip to site footer
Van Aanholt already focussed on Everton

9 Hours ago

Patrick van Aanholt taking his place in the starting lineup was a welcome boost for the Eagles against Sheffield United. However, despite a positive performance, the result wasn't one that the left-back wanted his return to coincide with.

Speaking post-match, Van Aanholt said: "I’m happy to be back, to play the 90 minutes today and help the team out. Unfortunately, today we couldn’t get the three points. Very disappointed.

"It’s hard [to concede the way we did], especially against these guys who rarely concede a goal anyway so we knew it was going to be a tough game today."

Van Aanholt was already looking to right the wrongs of today next week, when the Eagles make the trip to Goodison Park. He continued: "We’ve got Everton next week, so going to focus on that. And then after that we’ve got a winter break. So yeah, looking forward to Everton and then we go from there."


