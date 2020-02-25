Grab your chance to play at Selhurst Park

Fancy yourself as a bit of wing wizard like Wilfried Zaha? Or perhaps you’ve once likened yourself to penalty merchant Andrew Johnson? No, we’ve got it: you’re the heir to Darren Ambrose’s stunners, aren’t you?

Whatever SE25 icon you base your game on, run-out on the Selhurst Park pitch just like they have and look to replicate some of the finest moments that have happened at the home of the Eagles with the club’s pitch hire packages.

Whether you want to welcome new clients in style – the package includes company branding on the big Selhurst Park screen – or perhaps you're looking for the perfect team-building activity or a memorable way to celebrate a special occasion with your family and friends, one of our tournament packages ticks all the (penalty) boxes.

List of benefits that come with one of our pitch hires include:

Full Premier League matchday experience from PA announcements to walk-out music – even get those floodlights on for the evening kick-offs.

Go behind the scenes of Selhurst Park with use of home and away dressing rooms

FA qualified match officials

In addition, we offer optional extras to make your day even more memorable. These include a fully licensed bar, private hire rooms, hospitality packages and the use of official Premier League match balls. For the full list of extras, ask our sales team when enquiring or view our flyer below.

Timeslots:

Morning:

9.15am-12.00pm

Lunchtime:

12.15pm-3.00pm

Afternoon:

3.15pm-6.00pm

Evening:

6.15pm-9.00pm

Half Day: Two back-to-back timeslots

Full Day: All four timeslots

Prices:

Standard session (2 hours, 45 minutes)

Weekdays: £5500 +VAT

Weekends & Evenings: £6500 +VAT

Half-day session (5 hours, 30 minutes)

Weekdays: £8000 +VAT

Weekends & Evenings: £9000 +VAT

Full-day session (11 hours)

Weekdays: £11000 +VAT

Weekends: £12500 +VAT

To begin planning your event, please email sales@cpfc.co.uk or call 020 8768 6011.