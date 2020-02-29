Skip to site footer
Hodgson reveals McCarthy injury extent

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed why he substituted James McCarthy for Jairo Riedewald at half-time against Brighton & Hove Albion today, explaining that the midfielder had collected a slight injury in the opening 45.

Hodgson said: "It's injury unfortunately, he was feeling his hamstring. He was tempted I think to go and give it another five or 10 minutes to see how it goes but the doc, Zaf, Ray [Lewington] and myself made a decision between us that it wasn't worth taking that chance - not when we had fully fit players on the bench like Jairo.

"Unfortunately, Luka, really, although he managed to take his place on the bench, wasn't - we think - really fit enough to play 45 minutes in a match of this type: heavy pitch, very intensive. So I think we made the right decision there putting Jairo on, who of course hasn't been suffering for the last two weeks like Luka with this virus infection."

You can hear more from Hodgson as well as Scott Dann and Jordan Ayew along with post-match press conferences and full match highlights via Palace TV. Either click here now or 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app - which you can download here for free.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


