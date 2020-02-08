Skip to site footer
Hodgson evaluates Everton game - explaining half-time instructions

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson cut a frustrated figure in his post-match press conference after Crystal Palace's defeat against Everton today, suggesting his side played better than the 3-1 scoreline suggests.

Speaking after the match, he broke down the clash from his perspective in the dugout. Here's what he had to say: "I thought we played well for large parts. Not right at the start or the late stage.

"For 20/25 minutes in the first-half there was not much going on at all for either side. At the end of that half, the last 20 minutes of that half, we started to play much better, pass much better and started to look like we might score a goal. At half-time I encouraged the players to do what they’d been doing maybe even a bit more for the start of the second-half.

"When we got the equaliser, I thought it was a fair result, a reflection on how we played. The second goal, when we were pushing ourselves, came from a poor pass which was intercepted and all of a sudden you’ve got Richarlison, who’s obviously in very good form at the moment, making that incredible run and scoring that fantastic goal.

"On the back foot we had two very good chances to equalise and the goalkeeper had to make a wonder save. [Before] the third goal we made a lot of changes in the hope of pulling out an equaliser right at the end and that [third Everton goal] seals the game. It was a 2-1 defeat more than a 3-1 defeat. But it’s a defeat which hurts us badly because the performance didn’t necessarily merit it."

