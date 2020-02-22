Hodgson on "disappointed" Ayew & 'confident' Van Aanholt

Skip to site footer
Roy Hodgson said in his pre-Newcastle press conference that Crystal Palace would "like to put an end to that little sequence and start winning and drawing more games than we have in the last few weeks" and his Eagles duly delivered his wish.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over the Magpies, Hodgson discussed another industrious and eye-catching performance from Jordan Ayew. However, Hodgson revealed the club's leading scorer was a bit disappointed at full-time, he said: "He had a wonderful game. He comes off a little bit disappointed. He wants to score goals. He knows that if he is ever going to be regarded as a top, top striker people are going to look at his goalscoring record."

"We’ve got to make sure we don’t allow that type of thing to get him down in anyway because what he is doing for the team is immeasurable, really. But it would’ve been nice if he had capped that performance with a goal or maybe two goals, and then I think he would be bouncing around even more than I’m sure he is at the moment because he’s a team player and he knows how much this victory meant to us as a team."

Hodgson also discussed match-winner Patrick van Aanholt's performance, he said: "We rate Patrick van Aanholt very highly – we know what level of technical ability he has, both in our open play and from set-pieces.

"When he takes the responsibility, for example today, with Luka (Milivojević) not playing through illness, he said to me: ‘I’ll take a penalty if you want me to. You can trust me.’

"That's the sort of confidence I like to see in a player and the sort of confidence I would have in him, because I know what level of technical ability he has."

